PlayGame (PXG) Price Down 1.3% This Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $74,019.83 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00726170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

