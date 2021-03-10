Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

PLYM stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

