Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $160.27 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00005391 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $160.27 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00052281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00727361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

