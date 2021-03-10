PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a PE ratio of 225.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter worth about $10,121,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PPD by 37.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPD by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

