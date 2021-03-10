Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,687 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

