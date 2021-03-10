Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Up 11.5%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.71. 962,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,399,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

