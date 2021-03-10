Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE:PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson purchased 39,585 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,245 shares in the company, valued at C$646,254.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

