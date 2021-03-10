ProShare Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in APi Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after buying an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,159,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth $19,511,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APG opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on APG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. APi Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

