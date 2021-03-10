ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,694,389. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.