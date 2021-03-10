ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stake Boosted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SDS opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.