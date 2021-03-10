ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.89 ($19.87).

Shares of ETR:PSM traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €17.65 ($20.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,672,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €18.03 ($21.21).

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

