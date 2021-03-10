Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 5.7%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $21.79. 442,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 456,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTA. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a market cap of $871.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $14,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $871,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

