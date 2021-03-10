Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report sales of $9.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $9.30 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,798 shares of company stock worth $898,946. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. 39,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,350. The company has a market cap of $125.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

