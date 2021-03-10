Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000.

SNLN stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

