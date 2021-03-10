Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

