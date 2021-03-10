Prudential PLC Sells 120,000 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,087,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 171,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,540 shares in the last quarter.

PFF opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

