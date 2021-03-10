PTON Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. PTON has a market capitalization of $274,122.75 and approximately $51.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PTON has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

