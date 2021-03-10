Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.