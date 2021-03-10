Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Up 5.6%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.92. 875,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,329,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

