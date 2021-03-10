Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

EXR stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

