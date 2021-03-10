Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut by William Blair

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,828.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.