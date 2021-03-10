Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPTX. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $1,178,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 in the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

