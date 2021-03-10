Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of AEO opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

