QASH Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $472,445.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $27.27 million and $472,445.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00773205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040622 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com.

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.