QS Investors LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

DRE stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.