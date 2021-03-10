QS Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Entergy stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $119.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

