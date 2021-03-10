QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.60.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

