QS Investors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

FDX opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.61. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

