QS Investors LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.17 and its 200-day moving average is $351.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

