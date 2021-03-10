QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Titan International by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan International by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.07.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

