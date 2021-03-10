QS Investors LLC Purchases 1,683 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

