QS Investors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $177.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $186.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

