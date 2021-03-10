QuadrantProtocol Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $79,581.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00724170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

