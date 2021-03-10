Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.04)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $226-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.07 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:XM traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. 2,168,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

