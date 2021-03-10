Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QMCO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $486.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantum news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

