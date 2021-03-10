Quiztok Price Reaches $0.0516 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Quiztok has a market cap of $32.80 million and approximately $62.75 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 4,071.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 158.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,721,202 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

