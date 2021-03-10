Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

