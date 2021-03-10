Ratecoin (XRA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Ratecoin has a market cap of $66,539.40 and $13.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars.

