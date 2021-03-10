Raymond James Increases Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $10.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGLS. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of TGLS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $467.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $60,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

