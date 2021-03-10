Raymond James Raises Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $58.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $758,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

