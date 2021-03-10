Raymond James Weighs in on The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

