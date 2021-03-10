Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

NYSE:RC opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.08.

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

