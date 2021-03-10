Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

RC stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $766.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

