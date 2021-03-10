RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.19). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 251,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $315.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.71.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

