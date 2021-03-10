REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,879.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

