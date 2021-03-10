Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $51.67 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.38% of Getty Realty worth $51,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

