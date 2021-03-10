Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 60,219 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,037,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,219 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $52,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after buying an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,506,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in NIC by 17.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 168,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

