Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 89,112 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 89,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.35% of Strategic Education worth $54,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

