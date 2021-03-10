Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.89

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 378280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Investec downgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.