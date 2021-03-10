Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spectris (SEPJF)

Spectris (OTCMKTS: SEPJF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/26/2021 – Spectris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/26/2021 – Spectris had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/22/2021 – Spectris was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2021 – Spectris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – Spectris was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SEPJF stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

